"The Seven Sleepers of Ephesus", Folio from a Falnama (Book of Omens). Original public domain image from The MET Museum
"Coffin of Imam 'Ali", Folio from a Falnama (The Book of Omens) of Ja'far al-Sadiq, mid-1550s–early 1560s
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087809/image-iran-vintage-books-identity-watch-facesFree Image from public domain license
"The Murder of Iraj," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331370/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
"The Tortoise", Folio from an `Aja'ib al-Makhluqat (Wonders of Creation) of Qazwini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087744/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
"Meeting of Bahram Gur with a Princess", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330341/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Four Captive Demons, 1470–1500
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185455/four-captive-demons-1470andndash1500Free Image from public domain license
Prince in a Garden Courtyard, attributed to Iran, Tabriz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185362/image-persian-artt-iranFree Image from public domain license
Rustam Blames Kai Kavus for the Death of Siyavush", Folio 202v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581904/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1970-1400-1600Free Image from public domain license
Kai Khusrau is Discovered by Giv", Folio 210v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581764/image-iranian-abu-qasim-firdausi-black-knightFree Image from public domain license
Fish Illustration from a Cosmological Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331005/fish-illustration-from-cosmological-manuscriptFree Image from public domain license
"Misbah the Grocer Brings the Spy Parran to his House", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza) attributed to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087738/image-india-mithra-indian-artFree Image from public domain license
"Fifth Joust, The Death of Simurgh by the Hands of Isfandiyar," Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491102/image-paper-hands-bookFree Image from public domain license
"Ottoman Army Entering a City", Folio from a Divan of Mahmud `Abd al-Baqi, poet Mahmud 'Abd-al Baqi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330358/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Hunting Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613243/hunting-sceneFree Image from public domain license
"'Umar Walks around Fulad Castle, Meets a Foot Soldier and Kicks Him to the Ground", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329110/photo-image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Theodosius Arrives at Ephesus, from a Scene from the Legend of the Seven Sleepers of Ephesus, French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185413/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman with Vase of Lilies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087745/woman-with-vase-liliesFree Image from public domain license
"How Rustam Found a Spring", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328915/photo-image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Folio from a Bestiary and Herbal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185446/folio-from-bestiary-and-herbalFree Image from public domain license
Two Mounted Warriors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330346/two-mounted-warriorsFree Image from public domain license
Ceasar Captive Before Shapur II", Folio 543r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581847/image-shah-ceasar-abu-qasim-firdausiFree Image from public domain license