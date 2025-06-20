rawpixel
Vintage floral pattern (1908) from Alfred Peats Pattern Collection No.4.
Gardening service Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage floral pattern (1908) from Alfred Peats Pattern Collection No.4.
Gardening service Instagram post template, editable text
Storrs & Harrison Co. Spring 1900 Catalog; front cover
William Morris
Sample book (1915) from S.A. Maxwell & Co.
Gardening service Instagram post template, editable text
Sample book (1915) from S.A. Maxwell & Co.
Floral shop Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage patterns early–mid-19th century in high resolution.
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage floral pattern (ca. 1900) in high resolution.
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Coat of Arms (ca.1936) by William Roberts.
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.
William Morris
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.
William Morris
Floral woven textiles in high resolution from the late 19th century.
Garden center poster template, editable text and design
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman.
William Morris
Frieze and border (1907–08) by S.A. Maxwell & Co. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Botanical market poster template, editable text and design
Vintage floral (1918) in high resolution.
Flower market Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage floral (1918) in high resolution.
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Gable and Apples (1922) by Alfred Stieglitz.
Art and flower Facebook post template, editable design
Vintage floral pattern (1918) in high resolution. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
William Morris
Rococo floral wallpaper (ca. 1890–1900) pattern in high resolution. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
Plant expo Instagram post template
Vintage floral pattern (1918) in high resolution. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
