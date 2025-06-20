Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagemaurice denisdenisartpublic domainwomenartworkspublic domain womencc0She was more beautiful than dreams (Elle etait plus belle que les reves) (1898) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2256 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPaint stroke png mockup element, Nymph Crowned with Daisies by Maurice Denis transparent background. 