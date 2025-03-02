Edit ImageCrop27SaveSaveEdit Imagefloral patternpatternvintage botanical patterns1800s patternspublic domain imagespublic domain 1800sarts and crafts movement floralAllover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4128 x 5406 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGrass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727320/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBirds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727321/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727315/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in God Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728996/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseKindness matters mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788813/kindness-matters-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseFloral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727123/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseRose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725788/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMake it happen mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788906/make-happen-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseFloral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727462/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJust keep going mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788779/just-keep-going-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseChinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726931/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788961/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412539/image-animals-flowers-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy little things mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887450/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseTwisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727312/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy little things mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887350/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseAllover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727222/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy little things mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887393/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728878/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseBe present mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788895/present-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729019/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseLove & heart quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788923/love-heart-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicagohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727251/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licensePositive life quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788833/positive-life-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseRinceaux in the scheme of horizontal S's are connected by beads (1800–1830) ornamental textile design in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728975/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness & decision mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788573/happiness-decision-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOrnamental design of circles composed of bead chains (ca.1810) drawing in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728985/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy little things mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788972/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseIto nishiki (yarn brocade) design with flower motif (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638940/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMake today epic mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788852/make-today-epic-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseA palmette ornament on black ground (1805–1810) ornamental textile design in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728880/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePatience quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788496/patience-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licensePeony design for embroidery (1891). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688310/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePositive quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788680/positive-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728989/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license