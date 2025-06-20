rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Buddha Shakyamuni sculpture during 15th century
Save
Edit Image
budhabudha imagebuddhaartpublic domainphotocc0creative commons 0
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Marble head of a youth (A.D. 41–54) sculpture in high resolution.
Marble head of a youth (A.D. 41–54) sculpture in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725831/photo-image-art-public-domain-romanFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Putto (ca. 1756–1776) by Gilles Demarteau.
Putto (ca. 1756–1776) by Gilles Demarteau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727549/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Design for Urne Buriall–Ghosts, (1932) by Paul Nash.
Design for Urne Buriall–Ghosts, (1932) by Paul Nash.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722221/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Academiestudie: gipsbeeld van man met baard (1824) by Johannes Tavenraat.
Academiestudie: gipsbeeld van man met baard (1824) by Johannes Tavenraat.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727410/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Studie naar een gipskop (ca. 1874–1925) by Jan Veth.
Studie naar een gipskop (ca. 1874–1925) by Jan Veth.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727409/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Girl in a White Kimono (1894) by George Hendrik Breitner.
Girl in a White Kimono (1894) by George Hendrik Breitner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727515/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Design for Urne Buriall–Water Hath Proved the Smartest Grave, (1932) by Paul Nash.
Design for Urne Buriall–Water Hath Proved the Smartest Grave, (1932) by Paul Nash.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722222/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing Naked women. The Three Graces (1786) painting in high resolution by Jean François Janinet.
Standing Naked women. The Three Graces (1786) painting in high resolution by Jean François Janinet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727590/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Study of a Horse (ca. 1817–1818) drawing in high resolution by Théodore Gericault.
Study of a Horse (ca. 1817–1818) drawing in high resolution by Théodore Gericault.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725842/image-art-public-domain-drawingsFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Groupe d'enfans during 17th century.
Groupe d'enfans during 17th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725712/image-art-public-domain-nudeFree Image from public domain license
Dream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Dream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816377/dream-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Naked women. Summer (1891) painting in high resolution by Pierre Puvis de Chavannes.
Naked women. Summer (1891) painting in high resolution by Pierre Puvis de Chavannes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726252/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView license
à Bonaparte (ca. 1902) by Adolphe Willette.
à Bonaparte (ca. 1902) by Adolphe Willette.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727163/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Pygmalion and Galatea (ca. 1890) painting by Jean–Léon Gérôme.
Pygmalion and Galatea (ca. 1890) painting by Jean–Léon Gérôme.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727313/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
The spiritual way Instagram post template
The spiritual way Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828351/the-spiritual-way-instagram-post-templateView license
à la Pensée (ca. 1900) by Adolphe Willette.
à la Pensée (ca. 1900) by Adolphe Willette.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727155/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Become a Buddhist Instagram post template
Become a Buddhist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828348/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView license
A Horse Affrighted at a Lion (1788) by George Stubbs.
A Horse Affrighted at a Lion (1788) by George Stubbs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728955/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Nourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Nourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21010635/nourishing-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Book of Revelation; a study of the last prophetic book of Holy Scripture (1919) by Clarence Larkin.
The Book of Revelation; a study of the last prophetic book of Holy Scripture (1919) by Clarence Larkin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8664747/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Peace & Buddhism within poster template
Peace & Buddhism within poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12713014/peace-buddhism-within-poster-templateView license
Cupid (1777) painting in high resolution by Jean François Janinet.
Cupid (1777) painting in high resolution by Jean François Janinet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727593/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy Buddha day Instagram post template
Happy Buddha day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452322/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Studie van twee naakte mannen met een bos stro (1895) by Pierre Cécile Puvis de Chavannes
Studie van twee naakte mannen met een bos stro (1895) by Pierre Cécile Puvis de Chavannes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13770546/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Studies of Men Turning a Cider Press (1863–1864) drawing in high resolution by Pierre Puvis de Chavannes. Original from the…
Studies of Men Turning a Cider Press (1863–1864) drawing in high resolution by Pierre Puvis de Chavannes. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651048/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ocean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Ocean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Study for Les Jeunes Filles et la Mort (Death and the Maidens) (ca. 1872) print in high resolution by Pierre Puvis de…
Study for Les Jeunes Filles et la Mort (Death and the Maidens) (ca. 1872) print in high resolution by Pierre Puvis de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651158/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license