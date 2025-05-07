Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagefashion illustrationswan lakeswanvintage swanspublic domain swanswan vintage public domainjan tooropart nouveauWoman with a Butterfly at a Pond with Two Swans (1894) by Jan Toorop. Original public domain image from the RijksmuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2894 x 3639 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInstant film png mockup element, Woman Marguérite by Jan Toorop transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189627/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseMarguérite (1868–1928) by Jan Toorop. 