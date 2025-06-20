rawpixel
Nieuwjaarswens van Octave Uzanne voor het jaar 1897 (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
art nouveaugeorges de feureartpublic domainwomenpublic domain womencc0creative commons 0
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Le Cirque Corvi (ca. 1893) painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
La femme fatale (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Retour (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Boomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878–1943).
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Dame op straat gevolgd door een heer (ca. 1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
Vrouw krijgt visioen in een tuin Dans le rêve (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure.
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
Journal des Ventes (1899) poster in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New York Public Library.…
Editable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…
Bust of Mademoiselle Lender (1895) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paris-Almanach (1894) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Geneve (ca. 1880–1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées.…
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Washing (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dessin original pour les Maîtres de l'Affiche (1898) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The New…
Fashion history poster template, editable text & design
Chansons d'Atelier (1901) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art…
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Prostitutes (Femmes de Maison) (c. 1893–1895) painting by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Retour (1897) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Fashion boutique Instagram story template, editable text
Labor for the woman (1898) by Jan Toorop. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Le Cirque Corvi (ca. 1893) painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark…
Fashion boutique poster template, editable text & design
La femme fatale (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art…
Fashion boutique blog banner template, editable text
Affiche pour le Salon des Cent, "5e Exposition d'Art" (1896) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
L'Heure du silence (1897) by Henri Georges J. I. Meunier. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art.…
