Generale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.
Discover the world poster template, editable text & design
Generale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.
Generale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.
Discover the world Instagram story template, editable text
Generale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.
Generale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.
Discover the world Instagram post template, editable text
Map of Europe, Africa, the Mediterranean, and Asia. Personifications of the winds. Full gold border (1460) by Claudius…
Discover the world blog banner template, editable text
Kaart van de noordkust van Engeland bij Newcastle upon Tyne (1580–1583) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original from The…
Editable book mockup, flat lay design
Portolan atlas of the Mediterranean Sea, western Europe, and the northwest coast of Africa: World map drawn on an oval…
Van Gogh art history Instagram post template, editable text and design
Map of Alexandria (1575) by Georg Braun. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kaart van Griekenland by Abraham Ortelius (1527–1598). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kaart van de kust van Zweden tussen Kalmar en Stockholm (ca. 1580–1583) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original from The…
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kaart van het Noordpoolgebied (1598) by Willem Barendsz. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Map app Instagram post template
Kaart van de Zuidengelse kust tussen de Isle of Wight en Dover (ca. 1580–1583) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original from…
World heritage tour story template, editable social media design
Kaart van Zeeland (1592) by Frans Hogenberg. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plan your journey Instagram post template
Kaartje van Kaap de Goede Hoop (1595) by anonymous. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Adventure travel Instagram post template, editable text
View of Antwerp from Braun and Hogenberg's Civitates Orbis Terrarum (1572–1594) designed by Joris Hoefnagel and edited by…
History education png, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kaart van de kusten van Vlaanderen, Normandië en Engeland (ca. 1580–1581) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original from The…
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Moses and the Burning Bush (c. 1500) by German 16th Century artist
Philosophy class Instagram post template, editable text
Plate LIII: Animalia Aqvatilia et Cochiliata (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate LV: Animalia Volatilia et Amphibia (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.
GPS navigation Instagram post template
Plate I: Animalia Aqvatilia et Cochiliata (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.
History course Instagram post template, editable text
Plate 17: Two Butterflies, a Dragonfly, and Two Small Insects (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.
Flight booking ad poster template editable design, community remix
Plate XLVII: Animalia Qvadrvpedia et Reptilia (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.
