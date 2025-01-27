Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageancient mapancient maps public domainpublic domain mapspublic domain images ancient mapspublic domain images maps 1500swoodcut16th centuryancientGenerale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 835 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2088 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseGenerale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727258/image-art-public-domain-mapsFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with John Bauer's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778037/png-art-artwork-blackView licenseGenerale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727259/image-art-public-domain-mapsFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseMap of Europe, Africa, the Mediterranean, and Asia. Personifications of the winds. Full gold border (1460) by Claudius…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727732/image-art-public-domain-mapsFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Landscape study from Norway painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799265/png-art-artwork-blueView licenseCosmographia Universalis (1575) by Sebastian Münster and Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147074/cosmographia-universalis-1575-sebastian-munster-and-swissFree Image from public domain licenseTravel therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622340/travel-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClaudius Ptolemaeus [Ptolemy]. Line engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012134/claudius-ptolemaeus-ptolemy-line-engravingFree Image from public domain licenseTravel places Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004298/travel-places-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClaudius Ptolemaeus (Ptolemy). Woodcut by T. Stimmer, 1587.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990316/claudius-ptolemaeus-ptolemy-woodcut-stimmer-1587Free Image from public domain licensePandemic podcast Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9993905/pandemic-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCosmographia (1490) by Petrus de Turre and Claudius Ptolemaeushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155072/cosmographia-1490-petrus-turre-and-claudius-ptolemaeusFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover the world poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556748/discover-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMoses and the Burning Bush (c. 1500) by German 16th Century artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986575/moses-and-the-burning-bush-c-1500-german-16th-century-artistFree Image from public domain licenseTravel places Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995741/travel-places-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKaart van Griekenland by Abraham Ortelius (1527–1598). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2041983/map-greeceFree Image from public domain licenseNight night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277015/night-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBearing of the cross, null by german, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986631/bearing-the-cross-null-german-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseGeography course Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654616/geography-course-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseView of Antwerp from Braun and Hogenberg's Civitates Orbis Terrarum (1572–1594) designed by Joris Hoefnagel and edited by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2037821/view-antwerpFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortolan atlas of the Mediterranean Sea, western Europe, and the northwest coast of Africa: World map drawn on an oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2041984/map-mediterranean-seaFree Image from public domain licenseWorld heritage tour story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554549/world-heritage-tour-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseKaartje van Kaap de Goede Hoop (1595) by anonymous. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2041088/map-cape-good-hopeFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover and travel post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11287232/discover-and-travel-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMap of Alexandria (1575) by Georg Braun. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2042160/map-alexandriaFree Image from public domain licenseTravel therapy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591932/travel-therapy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKaart van de noordkust van Engeland bij Newcastle upon Tyne (1580–1583) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2039383/vintage-world-mapFree Image from public domain licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640510/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKaart van de Zuidengelse kust tussen de Isle of Wight en Dover (ca. 1580–1583) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2040605/map-the-southern-english-coastFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure & travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995557/adventure-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKaart van de kusten van Vlaanderen, Normandië en Engeland (ca. 1580–1581) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2039379/map-flanders-coastsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseKaart van de kust van Zweden tussen Kalmar en Stockholm (ca. 1580–1583) by Joannes van Doetechum (I). Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2037820/map-sweden-coastsFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover the world Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556781/discover-the-world-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKaart van het Noordpoolgebied (1598) by Willem Barendsz. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2041325/map-arcticFree Image from public domain licenseTravel therapy blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591911/travel-therapy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKaart van Zeeland (1592) by Frans Hogenberg. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2039385/map-zeelandFree Image from public domain license