Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageguerrepaysagegeorges goursatartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageSem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; au bon soldat". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2232 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Argonne". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727197/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Lorrain". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727189/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; ravitaillement le soir sous la pluie". Procédé…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727207/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre, 1915-1916; les cuisines roulantes". Procédé photomécanique…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727202/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre (1914-1918), 2ème album". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727210/image-art-public-domain-sketchFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseImperial Eagle (1863-1934) by Georges Goursat. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627113/image-art-vintage-logoFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSem Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934). "Aigle impérial (quatrième de couverture)". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727200/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "J'aimerais voir...une de ces extraordinaires voitures mécanique". Procédé…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727372/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Album Voyage autour de ma colonne, Napoléon et Sem (couverture)". Procédé…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727198/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseImperial Eagle collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699081/psd-art-logo-vintage-illustrationView licenseGentle life quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854264/gentle-life-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseImperial Eagle sticker, illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659954/imperial-eagle-sticker-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSem (1863-1934). Napolean and Sem by Georges Goursat. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627562/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseAdrien Barrère. "Groupe de soldats en marche". Lithographie couleur. 1917. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726046/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseAdrien Barrère. "Poilus dans une tranchée". Lithographie couleur. 1916. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726043/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690668/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Panthéon - Champs-Elysées, compagnie générale des autobus" (l'impresario Raoul Gunsbourg, Colette, Francis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727199/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaurice Bourguignon. "Le Dernier raid des zeppelins, 29 au 30 janvier 1916". Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726062/image-art-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934) mechanical car illustration by Georges Goursat. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627640/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Bolo-Pacha et Maître A. Salles à la barre (pl 22)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727136/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688655/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseislandehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5938267/islandeView licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630861/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727336/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license