Equus quagga burchellii (Plains zebra) (ca.1777) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
1700s1700s paintings public domainbiodiversityrobert jacob gordonanimalsartwatercolourpublic domain
recto Diceros bicornis bicornis (Black rhinoceros; male) (ca.1778) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Suricata suricatta (Meerkats) (1773–1780) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Pronolagus sp. (Karoo hare) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Bos taurus: Namaqua Ox or “nomgo” (1778) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Hippopotamus amphibius capensis (Hippopotamus) (ca.1777) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Acinonyx jubatus (Cheetah) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Equus zebra (Mountain zebra) (1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Copies of San rock paintings depicting creatures (1777) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Giraffa Camelopardalis (Giraffe) (1779) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Elanus caeruleus (Black-winged kite) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Phalacrocorax capensis (Cape cormorant) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Phoenicopterus ruber roseus (Greater flamingo) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Falco biarmicus (Lanner falcon) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Palm cockatoo (ca.1780) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Struthio camelus (Struisvogel) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Phoenicopterus ruber roseus (Greater flamingo) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Crassula pyramidalis Thunb. (Pagoda mini jade) and a Dictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) (1777–1786) painting in…
Dictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) perhched on a Zygophyllum sp. (Caper bean) (1777–1786) painting in high…
Boophone haemanthoides F.M. Leighton (Hottentots poison-bulb, or giftbol) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert…
Homopus areolatus (Common padloper tortoise) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
