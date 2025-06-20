Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorges goursatpoissoncaricaturegrenouilleartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de grenouille et de poisson". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 814 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2035 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727287/image-art-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : personnages non identifiés". Lithographie en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727137/image-art-public-domain-golfFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : 11 faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727282/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727374/image-art-public-domain-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727359/image-rose-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727134/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : le brave commandant duc de Tout-Deauville inaugure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727284/image-art-public-domain-champagneFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727344/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727345/image-art-public-domain-cafeFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : couronne et carte à jouer (4ème page de couverture)".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727279/image-art-public-domain-crownFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934) et Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Côte...lette d'Azur Rapide". Lithographie…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727286/image-art-public-domain-trainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690668/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727135/image-art-public-domain-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem : le Grand Prix, Cinzano tout seul ! (4ème page de couverture)". Lithographie…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727138/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727132/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727139/image-art-public-domain-colorFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688655/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934). "A la mer bleue - Le divin Raoul, sous les gracieuses apparences d'une fille du Rhin, offre à son altesse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727285/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630861/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "La Patinoire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727356/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album rouge "Sem", 3ème série; Gaston Dreyfus et baron Emmanuel Léonino". Lithographie couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727340/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727336/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePlay cards (1912), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407684/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license