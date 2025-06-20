rawpixel
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : personnages non identifiés". Lithographie en…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : 11 faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris".…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : le brave commandant duc de Tout-Deauville inaugure…
Sem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : couronne et carte à jouer (4ème page de couverture)".…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934) et Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Côte...lette d'Azur Rapide". Lithographie…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem : le Grand Prix, Cinzano tout seul ! (4ème page de couverture)". Lithographie…
Sem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Sem (1863-1934). "A la mer bleue - Le divin Raoul, sous les gracieuses apparences d'une fille du Rhin, offre à son altesse…
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "La Patinoire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Sem (1863-1934). "Album rouge "Sem", 3ème série; Gaston Dreyfus et baron Emmanuel Léonino". Lithographie couleur. Paris…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Play cards (1912), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
