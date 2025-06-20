rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Grass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.
Save
Edit Image
patternvintagepatterns public domain1800sarts and crafts movementpublic domain patterns floralvintage flowerpattern flowers
William Morris quote Facebook story template
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Allover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.
Allover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727214/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote Instagram story template
Journey quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Birds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.
Birds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727321/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Trust in God Instagram story template
Trust in God Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView license
Vintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.
Vintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727315/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable design
William Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728996/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Kindness matters mobile wallpaper template
Kindness matters mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788813/kindness-matters-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Floral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
Floral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727123/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Live love travel Instagram story template
Live love travel Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView license
Rose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.
Rose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725788/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Just keep going mobile wallpaper template
Just keep going mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788779/just-keep-going-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Floral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.
Floral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727462/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788961/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Chinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
Chinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726931/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887450/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412539/image-animals-flowers-patternFree Image from public domain license
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887350/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Twisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.
Twisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727312/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887393/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728878/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Be present mobile wallpaper template
Be present mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788895/present-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Allover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .
Allover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727222/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Positive life quote mobile wallpaper template
Positive life quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788833/positive-life-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729019/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license
Love & heart quote mobile wallpaper template
Love & heart quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788923/love-heart-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago
Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727251/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Make today epic mobile wallpaper template
Make today epic mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788852/make-today-epic-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Rinceaux in the scheme of horizontal S's are connected by beads (1800–1830) ornamental textile design in high resolution.
Rinceaux in the scheme of horizontal S's are connected by beads (1800–1830) ornamental textile design in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728975/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Make it happen mobile wallpaper template
Make it happen mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788906/make-happen-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Ornamental design of circles composed of bead chains (ca.1810) drawing in high resolution.
Ornamental design of circles composed of bead chains (ca.1810) drawing in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728985/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happiness & decision mobile wallpaper template
Happiness & decision mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788573/happiness-decision-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Ito nishiki (yarn brocade) design with flower motif (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress.
Ito nishiki (yarn brocade) design with flower motif (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638940/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
Enjoy little things mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788972/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
A palmette ornament on black ground (1805–1810) ornamental textile design in high resolution.
A palmette ornament on black ground (1805–1810) ornamental textile design in high resolution.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728880/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Positive quote mobile wallpaper template
Positive quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788680/positive-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Peony design for embroidery (1891). Original from the Library of Congress.
Peony design for embroidery (1891). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688310/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Patience quote mobile wallpaper template
Patience quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788496/patience-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728989/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license