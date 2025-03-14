rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Save
Edit Image
georges goursatchanteusegoursatpublic domainfeminineartwomenpublic domain women
Woman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727374/image-art-public-domain-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album rouge "Sem", 3ème série; Gaston Dreyfus et baron Emmanuel Léonino". Lithographie couleur. Paris…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album rouge "Sem", 3ème série; Gaston Dreyfus et baron Emmanuel Léonino". Lithographie couleur. Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727340/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727359/image-rose-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727139/image-art-public-domain-colorFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727134/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727135/image-art-public-domain-coupleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…
Sem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727344/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698998/png-1920s-womens-dress-illustration-fashion-mobile-wallpaperView license
"Album White Bottoms (pl 31)" (1863-1934) by Sem. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally…
"Album White Bottoms (pl 31)" (1863-1934) by Sem. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631680/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552442/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : 11 faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris".…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : 11 faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris".…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727282/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552295/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem : le Grand Prix, Cinzano tout seul ! (4ème page de couverture)". Lithographie…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem : le Grand Prix, Cinzano tout seul ! (4ème page de couverture)". Lithographie…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727138/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510855/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "La Patinoire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "La Patinoire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727356/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552439/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Imprimerie Beaumont frères. Léon Lebègue (né en 1863). Almanach Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Affiche.…
Imprimerie Beaumont frères. Léon Lebègue (né en 1863). Almanach Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Affiche.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726099/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511311/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727283/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501073/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727345/image-art-public-domain-cafeFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552291/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…
Sem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727132/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520747/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : le brave commandant duc de Tout-Deauville inaugure…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : le brave commandant duc de Tout-Deauville inaugure…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727284/image-art-public-domain-champagneFree Image from public domain license
Adventurous woman, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adventurous woman, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541686/adventurous-woman-george-barbiers-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727287/image-art-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504168/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Marguerite Barthélémy. "Portrait de Yvonne Printemps". Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Marguerite Barthélémy. "Portrait de Yvonne Printemps". Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726204/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552444/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : couronne et carte à jouer (4ème page de couverture)".…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : couronne et carte à jouer (4ème page de couverture)".…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727279/image-art-public-domain-crownFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511330/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Beaumont Brothers Printing. Léon Lebègue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color Lithography…
Beaumont Brothers Printing. Léon Lebègue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color Lithography…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639217/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license