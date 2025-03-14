Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorges goursatchanteusegoursatpublic domainfeminineartwomenpublic domain womenSem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4104 x 5802 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727374/image-art-public-domain-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album rouge "Sem", 3ème série; Gaston Dreyfus et baron Emmanuel Léonino". Lithographie couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727340/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727359/image-rose-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727139/image-art-public-domain-colorFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727134/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727135/image-art-public-domain-coupleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727344/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698998/png-1920s-womens-dress-illustration-fashion-mobile-wallpaperView license"Album White Bottoms (pl 31)" (1863-1934) by Sem. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631680/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552442/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : 11 faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727282/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552295/png-1920s-adult-artView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem : le Grand Prix, Cinzano tout seul ! (4ème page de couverture)". Lithographie…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727138/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510855/png-1920s-adult-artView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "La Patinoire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727356/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552439/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseImprimerie Beaumont frères. Léon Lebègue (né en 1863). Almanach Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Affiche.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726099/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511311/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727283/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501073/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727345/image-art-public-domain-cafeFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552291/png-1920s-adult-artView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727132/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520747/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : le brave commandant duc de Tout-Deauville inaugure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727284/image-art-public-domain-champagneFree Image from public domain licenseAdventurous woman, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541686/adventurous-woman-george-barbiers-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727287/image-art-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504168/png-1920s-adult-artView licenseMarguerite Barthélémy. "Portrait de Yvonne Printemps". Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726204/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552444/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : couronne et carte à jouer (4ème page de couverture)".…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727279/image-art-public-domain-crownFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511330/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseBeaumont Brothers Printing. Léon Lebègue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color Lithography…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639217/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license