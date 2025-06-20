rawpixel
Sem. "Pour que la France se relève de ses ruines, Souscrivez à l'emprunt banque nationale de crédit". Lithographie couleur.…
Woman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Imperial Eagle (1863-1934) by Georges Goursat. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
For the freedom of the world. Subscribe to the national loan at the Banque Nationale de Crédit (1917) poster by Sem.…
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Sem (1863-1934). "Album rouge "Sem", 3ème série; Gaston Dreyfus et baron Emmanuel Léonino". Lithographie couleur. Paris…
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Sem (1863-1934). "Panthéon - Champs-Elysées, compagnie générale des autobus" (l'impresario Raoul Gunsbourg, Colette, Francis…
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Argonne". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Sem Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934). "Aigle impérial (quatrième de couverture)". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Imprimerie Beaumont frères. Léon Lebègue (né en 1863). Almanach Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Affiche.…
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
Sem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Lorrain". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Lessieux. "1920 National Loan, Maritime Bank" lithography (1920). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum.…
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "J'aimerais voir...une de ces extraordinaires voitures mécanique". Procédé…
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Sem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Sem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : le brave commandant duc de Tout-Deauville inaugure…
