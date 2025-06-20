Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain imagesgeorges goursatfranceartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageSem. "Pour que la France se relève de ses ruines, Souscrivez à l'emprunt banque nationale de crédit". Lithographie couleur. 1920. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2021 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView licenseImperial Eagle (1863-1934) by Georges Goursat. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627113/image-art-vintage-logoFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseFor the freedom of the world. Subscribe to the national loan at the Banque Nationale de Crédit (1917) poster by Sem.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684013/image-art-gradient-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727359/image-rose-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album rouge "Sem", 3ème série; Gaston Dreyfus et baron Emmanuel Léonino". Lithographie couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727340/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Panthéon - Champs-Elysées, compagnie générale des autobus" (l'impresario Raoul Gunsbourg, Colette, Francis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727199/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Argonne". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727197/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSem Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934). "Aigle impérial (quatrième de couverture)". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727200/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseImprimerie Beaumont frères. Léon Lebègue (né en 1863). Almanach Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Affiche.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726099/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat dit, 1863-1934). "Croquis de guerre par Sem 1915-1916; Lorrain". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727189/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseLessieux. "1920 National Loan, Maritime Bank" lithography (1920). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631741/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "J'aimerais voir...une de ces extraordinaires voitures mécanique". Procédé…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727372/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727132/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727374/image-art-public-domain-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album vert de Sem - Le jockey Rigby, Maurice Ephrussi et l'entraîneur Carter. Lithographie couleur. Paris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727344/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690668/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727283/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630861/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727134/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727287/image-art-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688655/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseSem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727345/image-art-public-domain-cafeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727336/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : le brave commandant duc de Tout-Deauville inaugure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727284/image-art-public-domain-champagneFree Image from public domain license