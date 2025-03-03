rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "La Patinoire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Save
Edit Image
georges goursatcaricaturepatinoiregoursatpatinartpublic domainpublic domain women
Woman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727139/image-art-public-domain-colorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690668/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : le brave commandant duc de Tout-Deauville inaugure…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : le brave commandant duc de Tout-Deauville inaugure…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727284/image-art-public-domain-champagneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630861/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Frédéric Bonnet. Imprimerie Maurice Dupuy & Cie. Elégantes sous un feuillage. Affiche. Lithographie couleur, entre 1920 et…
Frédéric Bonnet. Imprimerie Maurice Dupuy & Cie. Elégantes sous un feuillage. Affiche. Lithographie couleur, entre 1920 et…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726098/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - La danse des parfums; Sur un carrelage vert…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727374/image-art-public-domain-vaseFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688655/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Nouveau Monde" (1er série) : planche de figures parisiennes - couple dansant (pl.3)".…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727135/image-art-public-domain-coupleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688663/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Tangoville-sur-mer - Le coin des poètes : la comtesse Anna de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727359/image-rose-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690669/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Sem (1863-1934). "Album "le Turf" par Sem; Polaire". Lithographie couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727336/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : quatre personnages non identifiés, sous la forme de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727283/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : la grande liqueur française D.O.M. Bénédictine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727134/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : Marcel Fouquier". Lithographie en couleur.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727287/image-art-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…
Sem (1863-1934). Album blanc à cachet orange de Sem. "Jacques Faure, Tristan Bernard, Constant Say, le marquis de Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727345/image-art-public-domain-cafeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : personnages non identifiés". Lithographie en…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : personnages non identifiés". Lithographie en…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727137/image-art-public-domain-golfFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Album White Bottoms (pl 31)" (1863-1934) by Sem. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally…
"Album White Bottoms (pl 31)" (1863-1934) by Sem. Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631680/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698998/png-1920s-womens-dress-illustration-fashion-mobile-wallpaperView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Album Voyage autour de ma colonne, Napoléon et Sem (couverture)". Procédé…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit, 1863-1934). "Album Voyage autour de ma colonne, Napoléon et Sem (couverture)". Procédé…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727198/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Georges Seurat quote Facebook story template
Georges Seurat quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609949/georges-seurat-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : 11 faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris".…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/Jean Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer bleue : 11 faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris".…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727282/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem : le Grand Prix, Cinzano tout seul ! (4ème page de couverture)". Lithographie…
Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem : le Grand Prix, Cinzano tout seul ! (4ème page de couverture)". Lithographie…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727138/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty Instagram post template, editable text
Blooming beauty Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913235/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sem Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934). "Aigle impérial (quatrième de couverture)". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
Sem Georges Goursat, dit (1863-1934). "Aigle impérial (quatrième de couverture)". Procédé photomécanique couleur. Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727200/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView license
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : couronne et carte à jouer (4ème page de couverture)".…
Sem (Georges Goursat, dit - 1863-1934)/J. Saudé. "Album Sem à la mer : couronne et carte à jouer (4ème page de couverture)".…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727279/image-art-public-domain-crownFree Image from public domain license
Sculpture workshop poster template, editable text and design
Sculpture workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505772/sculpture-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…
Sem (1863-1934). "Affaire Bolo-Pacha, 68 croquis d'audience par Sem (couverture)". Lithographie, vers 1918. Paris, musée…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727132/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Play cards (1912), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Play cards (1912), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407684/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license