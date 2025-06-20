rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Two Parrots on a Barren Tree (ca.1916) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.
Save
Edit Image
charles demuthpublic domaincharles demuth public domainanimalsartmodern artcc0creative commons 0
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Eggplants (1927) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth.
Eggplants (1927) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726725/image-plant-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Red Poppies (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth.
Red Poppies (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726726/image-flowers-plants-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Charles Demuth's Rooftops and Fantasy (1918) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Charles Demuth's Rooftops and Fantasy (1918) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894499/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Fish Series, No. 2 (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Fish Series, No. 2 (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036034/free-illustration-image-abstract-charles-demuth-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Fish Series, No. 5 (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Fish Series, No. 5 (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037612/free-illustration-image-abstract-watercolor-vintage-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Fish Series, No. 1 (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Fish Series, No. 1 (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036029/free-illustration-image-abstract-fish-seaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Fish Series, No. 4 (1916) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Fish Series, No. 4 (1916) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036680/free-illustration-image-charles-demuth-water-painting-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage letters & postcards Instagram post template
Vintage letters & postcards Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700013/vintage-letters-postcards-instagram-post-templateView license
Charles Demuth's Eggplant and Green Pepper (1925) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
Charles Demuth's Eggplant and Green Pepper (1925) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894493/illustration-image-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower delivery Instagram post template, editable text
Flower delivery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986291/flower-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fish Series, No. 3 (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Fish Series, No. 3 (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036678/free-illustration-image-charles-demuth-series-sea-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Piano Mover's Holiday by Charles Demuth
Piano Mover's Holiday by Charles Demuth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265713/piano-movers-holiday-charles-demuthFree Image from public domain license
Artworks opening night poster template
Artworks opening night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071419/artworks-opening-night-poster-templateView license
Artists Sketching (1916) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally…
Artists Sketching (1916) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037673/free-illustration-image-abstract-watercolor-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Musician (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
Musician (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035952/free-illustration-image-musician-watercolor-violinFree Image from public domain license
Artworks opening night blog banner template
Artworks opening night blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071418/artworks-opening-night-blog-banner-templateView license
At Marshall's (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced…
At Marshall's (1917) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037646/free-illustration-image-modern-art-paintings-1920s-american-modernismFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sketchbook (ca.1921–1935) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sketchbook (ca.1921–1935) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036063/free-illustration-image-modern-artwork-painting-sketchbook-charles-demuthFree Image from public domain license
Artworks opening night Facebook story template
Artworks opening night Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071405/artworks-opening-night-facebook-story-templateView license
Dove (1924) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library.…
Dove (1924) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036059/free-illustration-image-grape-modern-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Night writing Instagram post template
Night writing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986053/night-writing-instagram-post-templateView license
Marin (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library.…
Marin (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036031/free-illustration-image-portrait-design-modern-posterFree Image from public domain license
Special dinner restaurant Instagram post template
Special dinner restaurant Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687579/special-dinner-restaurant-instagram-post-templateView license
Marsden Hartley (ca.1923–1924) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Marsden Hartley (ca.1923–1924) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035916/free-illustration-image-window-watercolor-windows-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Girl Pulling Wagon (1910) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl Pulling Wagon (1910) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037668/free-illustration-image-modern-artwork-charles-demuth-girl-sketchFree Image from public domain license
Artworks opening night Instagram post template
Artworks opening night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700054/artworks-opening-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Sunflower by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sunflower by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037671/free-illustration-image-sunflower-charles-demuth-blossomFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
The Artist on the Beach Sketching (ca.1934) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…
The Artist on the Beach Sketching (ca.1934) by Charles Demuth. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035925/free-illustration-image-1920s-american-modernism-antiqueFree Image from public domain license