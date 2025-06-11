Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagejohn singer sargentsinger sargentsargentjohn sargentimpressionism public domainjohn singerartpublic domainEn route pour la pêche (Setting Out to Fish) (1878) by John Singer Sargent.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 758 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2589 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2589 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAbstract art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976257/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Murals: Orestes and the Furies (ca. 1920–1921) by John Singer Sargent. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727440/image-art-public-domain-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseKeep it simple poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868619/keep-simple-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudies for "Apollo and the Muses" (c. 1921) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728749/image-art-public-domain-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976230/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSimplon Pass (1911) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729013/image-art-public-domain-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981032/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGondola Moorings on the Grand Canal (ca. 1904–1907) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727423/image-art-public-domain-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976255/artwork-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAt Calcot (ca. 1885–1890) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727469/image-art-public-domain-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482362/architecture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSargent, John Singer (RA) - Gassed - Google Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665277/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature hike poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577645/nature-hike-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Moroccan Street Scene (ca. 1879–1880) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727342/image-art-public-domain-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseKeep it simple Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645995/keep-simple-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Calle della Rosa with the Monte di Pietà, Venice (ca. 1904) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231366/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12732206/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeagull (1874) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934701/free-illustration-image-seagull-vintage-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseNature & spirituality Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976250/nature-spirituality-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSunlit Wall Under a Tree (ca. 1913) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231350/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Italy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721156/discover-italy-instagram-post-templateView licenseResting (ca. 1880–1890) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231138/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBloom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982272/bloom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbriès (ca. 1912) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934959/free-illustration-image-painting-impressionism-abriesFree Image from public domain licenseSpring feminine perfume Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868556/spring-feminine-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChalet (1912) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934724/free-illustration-image-painting-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep it simple blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645751/keep-simple-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDugout (1918) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2922988/free-illustration-image-john-singer-public-domain-drawings-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981452/vintage-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCamprodon, Spain (ca. 1892) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229558/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep it simple Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645750/keep-simple-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Piazzetta (ca. 1911) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232492/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEurope trip editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622890/europe-trip-editable-poster-templateView licenseThe Patio (1908) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935007/free-illustration-image-singer-sargent-cc0-architecture-painting-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBacchus (ca. 1874–1880) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229593/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976219/art-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCairo (ca. 1891) by John Singer Sargent.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229443/cairo-ca-1891-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licensePainting service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981508/painting-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrederick Sleigh Roberts, 1st Earl Roberts by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666552/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license