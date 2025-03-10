Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejoris hoefnagelanimalartwatercolourpublic domainbotanicalpaintingsartworksPlate XXIV: Animalia Qvadrvpedia et Reptilia (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 956 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3188 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEnchanted Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14942320/enchanted-gardenView licensePlate IX: Animalia Volatilia et Amphibia (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727343/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseWhite horse, editable animal painting by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. 