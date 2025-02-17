Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imageleonardo da vincileonardo davincipublic domain renaissanceda vincidavincirenaissancepublic domain leonardo da vincirenaissance artGinevra de' Benci (ca.1474–1478) painting in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1163 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3971 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3971 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLast supper history flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper (1495-1498) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726901/image-art-public-domain-leonardo-vinciFree Image from public domain licenseThe last supper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Portrait of Mona Lisa del Giocondo (between 1503 and 1506) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727115/image-mona-lisa-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man (circa 1492) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726887/image-art-public-domain-leonardo-vinciFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Portrait of Mona Lisa del Giocondo (between 1503 and 1506) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726890/image-mona-lisa-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Saint John the Baptist (1513-1516) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726930/image-art-public-domain-leonardo-vinciFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908005/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi (circa 1500) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726927/image-art-public-domain-leonardo-vinciFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258677/last-supper-history-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCopy of the "Mona Lisa" (ca. 1635-1660 (Baroque)) by Copy after Leonardo da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151479/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258674/last-supper-history-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. John The Baptist (1513-1516 (Renaissance)) by Copy after Leonardo da Vinci and Giovanni Pietro Rizzolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150099/image-background-face-darkFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258675/last-supper-history-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Last Supper (1877) by Leonardo da Vinci. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627544/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908008/last-supper-history-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGinevra de' Benci (ca.1474–1478) painting in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The National Gallery of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043702/free-illustration-image-vinci-renaissance-leonardoFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665884/last-supper-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin of the Rocks (ca. 1601–1700) painting in high resolution by Leonardo da Vinci. Original from The National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3043683/free-illustration-image-vinci-leonardo-renaissanceFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908000/last-supper-history-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Baptism of Christ (1470-1480) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848191/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Sheet of Studies (ca. 1470–1480) drawing in high resolutionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229449/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman png, da Vinci-inspired artwork, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243625/png-person-artView licenseChristian community email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272910/christian-community-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Annunciation (circa 1472) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848189/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272971/christian-community-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Madonna of the Yarnwinder (1501) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848243/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272540/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Lady with an Ermine (ca. 1490) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848242/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272614/charity-gala-dinner-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLast supper history blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14931106/last-supper-history-blog-banner-templateView licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258666/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's La Scapigliata (circa 1506–1508) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848192/illustration-image-face-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272937/charity-gala-dinner-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Madonna of the Carnation (1478) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848231/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license