Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageplantsleavesartpublic domainbotanicalpaintingspublic domain flowerscc0Blackberries (1887) by L. Prang & Co.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4716 x 6180 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4716 x 6180 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704123/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseautumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727528/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseColorful flowers background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691485/colorful-flowers-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseGeranium (1874) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727531/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower badge png element, editable aesthetic watercolor remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11635022/flower-badge-png-element-editable-aesthetic-watercolor-remix-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727486/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseElegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498812/elegant-lotus-flower-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseLily and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727534/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower badge png element, editable aesthetic watercolor remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554477/flower-badge-png-element-editable-aesthetic-watercolor-remix-designView licenseApple blossoms and bird's nest (1878) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727536/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseWild cactus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697642/wild-cactus-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726713/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715931/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726825/image-flowers-plants-artFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseArrangement of a peony with other flowers (1820). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688017/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721976/handmade-soap-blog-banner-templateView licenseStrawberries (1867). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688011/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal picture frame mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729668/minimal-picture-frame-mockup-home-interiorView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727208/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseKeep the forest wild blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117556/keep-the-forest-wild-blog-banner-templateView licensePink and its parts (1872) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727608/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and butterfly, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581100/flower-and-butterfly-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBouquet no. 86 (1879) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727533/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseRose and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727425/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131851/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseRoses (1870) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727532/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721760/botanical-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseFlowers (1884) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727461/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339471/editable-watercolor-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726011/httpsclevelandartorgart199067Free Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339501/editable-watercolor-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseChinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726931/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseTropical leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130945/tropical-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLilies no. 5 (1886) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727529/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tropical leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339382/editable-watercolor-tropical-leaves-design-element-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726829/httpsclevelandartorgart1949411Free Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131907/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMagnolia (1886) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727466/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license