Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageceramicartpublic domainphotocc0creative commons 0imageOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1185 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 2370 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727467/photo-image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseDish with Camellia. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638411/httpsclevelandartorgart1964267Free Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDeep Cup with Lid (1662-1722) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137928/deep-cup-with-lid-1662-1722-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePair of Parrots by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798522/pair-parrots-chineseFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigurine ("Okimono") of a Lion with a Ball (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141674/figurine-okimono-lion-with-ball-mid-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIncense Container ("Kogo") in the Form of a Mandarin Duck (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141465/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseSmall Rounded Vase (18th century (?)) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138212/small-rounded-vase-18th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrush Rest in the Form of Boys with a Snowball (1800-1830 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141427/brush-rest-the-form-boys-with-snowball-1800-1830-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseVaas met florale motieven (1876 - 1951) by Theo Nieuwenhuishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792445/vaas-met-florale-motieven-1876-1951-theo-nieuwenhuisFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseIncense Burner in the Form of a Dog (ca. 1750-1800 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141005/incense-burner-the-form-dog-ca-1750-1800-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseDream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816377/dream-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseCoiled-Dragon Vase (1710-1722) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138365/coiled-dragon-vase-1710-1722-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseRosewater Flask (ca. 1750-1800 (Ottoman)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140711/rosewater-flask-ca-1750-1800-ottoman-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSiervaas (1700 - 1900) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13789757/siervaas-1700-1900-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseNourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21010635/nourishing-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFresh Water Jar (Mizusashi) with Bamboo (2nd half 18th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141027/photo-image-pattern-art-waterFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLidded jar (1650 - 1680) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13752129/lidded-jar-1650-1680-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseOcean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrnamental Blue Pitcher (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067298/ornamental-blue-pitcher-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseGourd-Shaped Flask (1736-1795 (Qing dynasty (1644-1911))) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138573/gourd-shaped-flask-1736-1795-qing-dynasty-1644-1911-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBowl with ornamental borders (c. 1000 - c. 1199) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748451/bowl-with-ornamental-borders-c-1000-1199-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrnamented Bowl (1820-1850 (Daoguang)) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138969/ornamented-bowl-1820-1850-daoguang-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseVase (late 19th-early 20th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142875/vase-late-19th-early-20th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain license