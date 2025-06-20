Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekoloman moserartpublic domainphotocc0creative commons 0imageOriginal public domain image from the Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 972 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2431 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883917/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licensePlant Standhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883473/plant-standFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman’s Head with Roses (1899) print in high resolution by Koloman Moser (Kolo Moser). Original from the Art Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614844/image-rose-flower-paper-textureFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseKoloman Moser's Sherry Decanterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079431/koloman-mosers-sherry-decanterFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman’s Head with Roses (1899) print in high resolution by Koloman Moser (Kolo Moser). Original from the Art Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615148/image-roses-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanel (Upholstery Fabric) by School of Koloman (Kolo) Moser (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007772/panel-upholstery-fabric-school-koloman-kolo-moser-designerFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseHafis (Dress or Furnishing Fabric) by Koloman (Kolo) Moser (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001691/hafis-dress-furnishing-fabric-koloman-kolo-moser-designerFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMohnköpfe (Poppyheads) (Dress or Furnishing Fabric) by Koloman (Kolo) Moser (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000449/image-paper-aesthetic-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePortrait of a little girl, Koloman Hažlinskýhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899498/portrait-little-girlFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBerlin. Die Amazonengruppe B. (von Kiss). by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14296297/berlin-die-amazonengruppe-von-kiss-senior-moserFree Image from public domain licenseDream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816377/dream-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licensePotsdam. Hebe u. Ganymed v. Hentschel. (Romische Bader.) by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297599/potsdam-hebe-ganymed-hentschel-romische-bader-senior-moserFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseBerlin. Palais des Konigs. Die Rotunde. by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297004/berlin-palais-des-konigs-die-rotunde-senior-moserFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBerlin. Standbild des grossen Kurfursten auf der "Langen Brucke." by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14298393/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21010635/nourishing-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBerlin. Der Lowenkampfer (von A. Wolf). by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297015/berlin-der-lowenkampfer-von-wolf-senior-moserFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883540/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseOcean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePotsdam. Die Communs A. by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297768/potsdam-die-communs-senior-moserFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBerlin. Das Standbild Friedrichs des Grossen und Palais des Konigs. by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14296453/photo-image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBerlin. Das Palais des Kronprinzen B. by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14296913/berlin-das-palais-des-kronprinzen-senior-moserFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBerlin. Standbild Friedrichs des Grossen. by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297017/berlin-standbild-friedrichs-des-grossen-senior-moserFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBerlin. Die Amazonengruppe A. (von Kiss). by Senior Moserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297567/berlin-die-amazonengruppe-von-kiss-senior-moserFree Image from public domain license