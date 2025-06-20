rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Save
Edit Image
william henry fox talbotartpublic domainphotocc0creative commons 0imageaddedyear
Vintage books Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Vintage books Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726104/vintage-books-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Winter Trees, Reflected in a Pond (1841-1842) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Winter Trees, Reflected in a Pond (1841-1842) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729080/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
Library opening Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Library opening Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744010/library-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The Tomb of Sir Walter Scott, in Dryburgh Abbey (1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
The Tomb of Sir Walter Scott, in Dryburgh Abbey (1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729113/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
World book day poster template, editable text & design
World book day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553642/world-book-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Bust of a Young British Woman (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Bust of a Young British Woman (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729206/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage books blog banner template, editable text
Vintage books blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971089/vintage-books-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Couple (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Couple (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729093/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage books social story template, editable Instagram design
Vintage books social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971090/vintage-books-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Detail of a Tower, Orleans Cathedral (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Detail of a Tower, Orleans Cathedral (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729071/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
World book day post template, editable social media design
World book day post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738004/world-book-day-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Architectural Study (Old Schools Hall, Oxford) (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Architectural Study (Old Schools Hall, Oxford) (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729083/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
Book swap Instagram post template, editable text
Book swap Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208160/book-swap-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Round Tower, Windsor Castle (1842–1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Round Tower, Windsor Castle (1842–1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729213/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
World book day blog banner template, editable text
World book day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553603/world-book-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
St George's Church, Hardwicke Place, Dublin (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
St George's Church, Hardwicke Place, Dublin (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729091/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
World book day Instagram story template, editable text
World book day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553737/world-book-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Leaf Study (1839-1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Leaf Study (1839-1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729105/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
Library opening social story template, editable Instagram design
Library opening social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971079/library-opening-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Articles of Glass (ca. 1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Articles of Glass (ca. 1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729092/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
Library opening blog banner template, editable text
Library opening blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971078/library-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Articles of China (1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Articles of China (1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729095/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
Library portal Instagram post template, editable text
Library portal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10262876/library-portal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Scene in York: York Minster from Lop Lane (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
A Scene in York: York Minster from Lop Lane (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729096/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wild Fennel (1841–42) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Wild Fennel (1841–42) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729209/photo-image-art-public-domain-photographyFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Veronica in Bloom (between 1843 and 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Veronica in Bloom (between 1843 and 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729089/photo-image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Hornbeam Leaf (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Hornbeam Leaf (1840) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729208/photo-image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The fruit sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the Yale University Art…
The fruit sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616973/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris inspired magic font
William Morris inspired magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814263/william-morris-inspired-magic-fontView license
The Fruit Sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
The Fruit Sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614793/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Articles of glasses (before June 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the MET…
Articles of glasses (before June 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the MET…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616905/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Scene in library (before March 22, 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the MET…
Scene in library (before March 22, 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the MET…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616907/photo-image-art-book-vintageFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView license
Articles of Glass (before June 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Articles of Glass (before June 1844) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614800/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license