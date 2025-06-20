rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Save
Edit Image
indianindian artart public domain indianpublic domain 1800spublic domain indianartpublic domaincc0
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView license
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727560/httpsclevelandartorgart200574Free Image from public domain license
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466325/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727519/httpsclevelandartorgart2003122Free Image from public domain license
Drawing class Instagram post template, editable text
Drawing class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993633/drawing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726823/httpsclevelandartorgart1991168Free Image from public domain license
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466324/kids-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726831/httpsclevelandartorgart198564Free Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727568/httpsclevelandartorgart1972285Free Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Indian Zibeth (Viverra Zibetta) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
Indian Zibeth (Viverra Zibetta) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329784/free-illustration-image-india-19th-century-zoologyFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Hardwicke's Uromastix (Uromastix Hardwickii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800…
Hardwicke's Uromastix (Uromastix Hardwickii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329917/free-illustration-image-lizard-indian-zoology-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fall festival Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Fall festival Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349494/fall-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Prehensile Paradoxurus (Paradoxurus prehensilis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800…
Prehensile Paradoxurus (Paradoxurus prehensilis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329797/free-illustration-image-john-edward-grey-india-indian-zoologyFree Image from public domain license
Traditional Indian food element set, editable design element
Traditional Indian food element set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15113914/traditional-indian-food-element-set-editable-design-elementView license
Masked Paradoxurus (Paradoxurus (Viverra) Larvatus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray…
Masked Paradoxurus (Paradoxurus (Viverra) Larvatus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329803/free-illustration-image-indian-zoology-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Traditional Indian food element set, editable design element
Traditional Indian food element set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15113774/traditional-indian-food-element-set-editable-design-elementView license
Bengal civet (Viverra Bengalensis) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875).…
Bengal civet (Viverra Bengalensis) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875).…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329837/free-illustration-image-civet-indian-john-edward-greyFree Image from public domain license
Islam 101 poster template
Islam 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView license
Bengal Fox (Vulpes Bengalensis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
Bengal Fox (Vulpes Bengalensis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329782/free-illustration-image-fox-animals-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
1, 2. Ammonites Nepaulensis; 3. Ammonites Wallichii; 4. Ammonites tenuistriata from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830…
1, 2. Ammonites Nepaulensis; 3. Ammonites Wallichii; 4. Ammonites tenuistriata from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329823/free-illustration-image-india-1800s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird border
Aesthetic Japanese peacock background, vintage bird border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715276/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-vintage-bird-borderView license
Eyed Trionyx (Tryonix ocellatus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
Eyed Trionyx (Tryonix ocellatus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329816/free-illustration-image-vintage-turtle-john-edward-gray-indian-zoologyFree Image from public domain license
Traditional Indian food element set, editable design element
Traditional Indian food element set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15114015/traditional-indian-food-element-set-editable-design-elementView license
Batagur Terrapin (Emys Batagur) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
Batagur Terrapin (Emys Batagur) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329914/free-illustration-image-turtle-1800s-public-domain-sketch-animalFree Image from public domain license
Student loans poster template
Student loans poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727922/student-loans-poster-templateView license
Hurum Trionyx (Trionyx Hurum) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
Hurum Trionyx (Trionyx Hurum) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329846/free-illustration-image-turtle-john-edward-grey-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Pinterest post template, neon Mandala design
Editable Pinterest post template, neon Mandala design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509613/imageView license
Bell's Uromastix (Uromastix Bellii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875).…
Bell's Uromastix (Uromastix Bellii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875).…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329905/free-illustration-image-lizard-vintage-animalFree Image from public domain license
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277073/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baska Terrapin (Emys Baska) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by Published John Edward Gray (1800-1875).…
Baska Terrapin (Emys Baska) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by Published John Edward Gray (1800-1875).…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329746/free-illustration-image-turtle-terrapin-1800sFree Image from public domain license
Indian family blog banner template, editable text
Indian family blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687092/indian-family-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chinese Hare (Lepus Sinensis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
Chinese Hare (Lepus Sinensis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329809/free-illustration-image-hare-chinese-illustrateFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Beautiful Cat (Felis ornata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original from…
Beautiful Cat (Felis ornata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329833/free-illustration-image-cat-animals-antiqueFree Image from public domain license