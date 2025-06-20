rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imagecreative commonspublic domain 1800s
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Monsieur Boileau at the Café (1893) painting in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
Monsieur Boileau at the Café (1893) painting in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727591/image-art-public-domain-menFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Lustre tile with bird (c. 1880) design in high resolution by William De Morgan (1839-1917).
Lustre tile with bird (c. 1880) design in high resolution by William De Morgan (1839-1917).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728939/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Sexual health poster template and design
Sexual health poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView license
Cloud Study (1822) painting in high resolution by John Constable.
Cloud Study (1822) painting in high resolution by John Constable.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727370/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Bouquet of Roses (1879) painting in high resolution by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
Bouquet of Roses (1879) painting in high resolution by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722264/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Winter Landscape print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen (1790-1848). Original from The MET Museum.
Winter Landscape print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen (1790-1848). Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639744/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sexual therapy poster template and design
Sexual therapy poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView license
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639071/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lake Suwa from Shiojiri Pass (ca. 1835) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Lake Suwa from Shiojiri Pass (ca. 1835) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639707/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Evening Glow at Nihonbashi (mid-19th century) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Evening Glow at Nihonbashi (mid-19th century) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639075/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView license
Books and a Bookcase (19th century) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Books and a Bookcase (19th century) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639746/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639074/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639055/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Prostitute Standing by Willow Tree (ca. 1775) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from The Minneapolis…
Prostitute Standing by Willow Tree (ca. 1775) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from The Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635523/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Dream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816377/dream-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639076/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639090/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ocean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Ocean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639063/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Nourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21010635/nourishing-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An Erotic Picture Book of Snow on Fuji (1824) prints in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
An Erotic Picture Book of Snow on Fuji (1824) prints in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
Picture Album of the Floating World (ca. 1820s) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639070/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bust of Mademoiselle Lender (1895) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
Bust of Mademoiselle Lender (1895) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727586/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license