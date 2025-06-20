Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingartworkscc0creative commons 0artistimageForest Treetops Struck by Light (c. 1800) by Heinrich Rieter.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 747 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2490 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseEntablature, 1822 by Auguste Delacouture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727681/image-art-public-domain-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseA Coffered Dome with Apollo and Phaeton (c. 1787) by Felice Giani.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727734/image-art-public-domain-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section)(c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727613/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePatchwork for Quilt (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727730/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseA Chandelier with the Virgin Mary Holding the Christ Child by Sir Frederic William Burton (1816–1900)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727736/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseAn Ornate Ceiling with an Allegory of Spring (1790–1815) by Giacomo Quarenghi.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727735/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licensePatches of Diamond Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727728/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseColorful children's art mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20400082/colorful-childrens-art-mockup-customizable-designView licenseThree Views and a Plan of a Triangular Parish Church (ca. 1750) drawing in high resolution by Pierre Varin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726320/image-art-public-domain-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseHead of Saint John the Baptist (1516) by Hans Baldung Grien.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727579/image-art-public-domain-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license"Sheaf of Wheat" Shop Sign (1935/1942) by Robert Pohle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727778/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePainted Wooden Shutter (1937) by Edward Jewett .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727727/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseConceptual illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418051/conceptual-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1938) by Marie Lutrell.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727848/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePlate 29: Saint Acacius: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935–1942) byb American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727741/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseCrazy Quilt Detail (c. 1939) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727775/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licensePulpit and Wall Painting (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727618/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Study of Pine Trees (c. 1820) by Johann Jakob Dorner the younger.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727738/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseBearded Head drawing in high resolution by Giovanni Battista Cipriani (1727–1785).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726322/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754482/art-gallery-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseBank: Toy Building (1935/1942) by Telli.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727785/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752278/art-gallery-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseIron Grille at Window (1935/1942) by Harry Mann Waddell .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727685/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754729/art-gallery-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseSconce (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727721/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license