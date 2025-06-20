rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Iron Fence (ca.1937) by Albert Eyth.
Save
Edit Image
fencepublic domain imagescc01900s public domainartpublic domaindrawingartworks
Thank you Instagram post template, editable text
Thank you Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814488/thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iron Fence - Sea Horse Design (ca.1936) by Carl Hobby.
Iron Fence - Sea Horse Design (ca.1936) by Carl Hobby.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727697/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862240/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Charlotte Winter.
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Charlotte Winter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727673/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Floral shop Facebook post template, editable design
Floral shop Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660359/floral-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Decorated Wall (ca.1938) by Martin Partyka.
Decorated Wall (ca.1938) by Martin Partyka.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727683/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Dolores Haupt.
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Dolores Haupt.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727679/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Hooked Rug (ca.1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Hooked Rug (ca.1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727693/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art and flower Facebook post template, editable design
Art and flower Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11645361/art-and-flower-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Iron Hinges on Door (ca.1936) by Bertha Semple.
Iron Hinges on Door (ca.1936) by Bertha Semple.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727686/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView license
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727584/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman.
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727583/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727581/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Knife and Fork (ca.1936) by Grace Halpin.
Knife and Fork (ca.1936) by Grace Halpin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727636/image-art-public-domain-knifeFree Image from public domain license
Flower market Instagram post template, editable text
Flower market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599226/flower-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bell (ca.1937) by Harry Grossen. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Bell (ca.1937) by Harry Grossen. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391984/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Happy chickens Instagram post template
Happy chickens Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599998/happy-chickens-instagram-post-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314373/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candlestick (ca.1936) by Nicholas Amantea. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Candlestick (ca.1936) by Nicholas Amantea. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3364229/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Go with the flow poster template
Go with the flow poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446560/with-the-flow-poster-templateView license
Bark Peeler (ca.1937) by Chester Kluf. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Bark Peeler (ca.1937) by Chester Kluf. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3364066/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710834/monet-quoteView license
Glass (ca.1938) by Janet Riza. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Glass (ca.1938) by Janet Riza. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3392123/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10385332/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (1935–1942) by William Schmidt. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Candlestick (1935–1942) by William Schmidt. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3364230/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Tumbler (ca.1936) by John Dana. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Tumbler (ca.1936) by John Dana. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362086/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387113/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Chest (ca.1936) by Samuel Fineman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Chest (ca.1936) by Samuel Fineman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372413/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Think art Instagram post template
Think art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621745/think-art-instagram-post-templateView license
Wall Clock (ca.1936) by Thomas Holloway. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Wall Clock (ca.1936) by Thomas Holloway. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3390688/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454570/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wallet (ca.1936) by Thomas Holloway. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Wallet (ca.1936) by Thomas Holloway. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3390674/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license