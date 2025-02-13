rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.
Save
Edit Image
patternpublic domain patternfloral patternbotanical patternflowersartpublic domainbotanical
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView license
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727581/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman.
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727583/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView license
Coat of Arms (ca.1936) by William Roberts.
Coat of Arms (ca.1936) by William Roberts.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727690/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827047/william-morrisView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314373/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView license
Decorated Wall (ca.1938) by Martin Partyka.
Decorated Wall (ca.1938) by Martin Partyka.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727683/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView license
Hooked Rug (ca.1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Hooked Rug (ca.1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727693/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest (1935–1942) by Thomas Watts. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Chest (1935–1942) by Thomas Watts. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3360580/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
German Flower Vase (ca.1937) by Max Soltmann. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
German Flower Vase (ca.1937) by Max Soltmann. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3377736/free-illustration-image-20th-century-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView license
Iron Fence - Sea Horse Design (ca.1936) by Carl Hobby.
Iron Fence - Sea Horse Design (ca.1936) by Carl Hobby.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727697/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277073/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Charlotte Winter.
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Charlotte Winter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727673/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Dolores Haupt.
Crazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Dolores Haupt.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727679/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Iron Hinges on Door (ca.1936) by Bertha Semple.
Iron Hinges on Door (ca.1936) by Bertha Semple.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727686/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Flower pressing workshop poster template
Flower pressing workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854678/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView license
Double Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.
Double Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344434/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727652/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347431/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license