Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternbotanical patternpublic domain imagesflowersartbotanicalpublic domainpaintingStudy for a Border Design [recto], (1890/1897) by Charles Sprague Pearce Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1162 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3638 x 3758 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3638 x 3758 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseChintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827047/william-morrisView licenseQuilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727611/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseDouble Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727652/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseOrange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199599/orange-flower-pattern-background-summer-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildflower pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211480/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727635/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727632/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Paper ("The Cherry Boy"), (c. 1937) by A. Zimet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727630/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727624/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage colorful flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903253/png-aesthetic-background-artView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727729/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891667/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseChintz Bedspread (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727649/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908938/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727759/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license