Quilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
Wall art Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Florist ads poster template, customizable design
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.
Wall art blog banner template, editable ad
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Wall art Instagram story, editable social media design
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Double Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
Tea party poster template, customizable design
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
Florist and tea shop poster template, customizable design
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Ancient art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
Chintz Bedspread (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik.
Vintage colorful flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.
Vintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Printed Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.
Editable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.
