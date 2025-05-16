Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpattern artworkvintagepublic domain imagesflowersartfloral patternbotanicalQuilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3312 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213130/wall-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist ads poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821331/florist-ads-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727632/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseWall art blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213144/wall-art-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213136/wall-art-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDouble Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBlank notes Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseTea party poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821336/tea-party-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820889/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727652/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759966/ancient-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727635/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727624/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChintz Bedspread (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727649/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage colorful flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903253/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727759/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909009/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727744/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892836/png-aesthetic-background-artView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727729/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891667/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727631/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license