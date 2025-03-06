Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imageflower patternfloral patternvintage patternpatternvintage paperpublic domain patternfloralpaperWall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3300 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3300 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727759/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseWrapping paper mockup, vintage botanical pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822800/wrapping-paper-mockup-vintage-botanical-pattern-editable-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727744/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727729/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWedding dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832029/wedding-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by George Robin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727637/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238994/png-cobweb-valentine-flower-customizable-cut-outView licenseWall Paper ("The Cherry Boy"), (c. 1937) by A. Zimet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727630/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727642/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727635/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFloral heart frame, vintage aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166451/floral-heart-frame-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseHand–Painted Wall (1938) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314177/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498689/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727624/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, white flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239731/png-blue-customizable-cut-outView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, bouquet of flowers transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239409/png-bouquet-flowers-customizable-cut-outView licenseChintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, yellow flower pattern transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253856/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flyer mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195197/editable-flyer-mockup-flat-lay-designView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237520/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, white pattern transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256075/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498536/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseDouble Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546048/autumn-flower-aesthetic-background-botanical-remixView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license