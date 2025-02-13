Edit ImageCrop27SaveSaveEdit Imageflowerspatternedflower patternartflower pattern painting public domainfloral patternbotanical paintingflower paintingWallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 872 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2978 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2978 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseQuilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727611/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827047/william-morrisView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseOrange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199599/orange-flower-pattern-background-summer-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildflower pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211480/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212544/valentines-flower-border-wallpaper-pink-roses-background-editable-designView licenseDouble Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage colorful flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903253/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licensePink wildflowers aesthetic computer wallpaper, colorful botanical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211536/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727652/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891667/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727632/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908938/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727624/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892558/png-aesthetic-background-artView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727729/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908940/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseChintz Bedspread (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727649/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage colorful flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902892/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727759/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727744/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891801/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727631/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license