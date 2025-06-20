Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagechintzchintz patternpatternfloral patternvintage patternpublic domain patternflower paintings public domainflowers patternChintz Bedspread (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 903 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3083 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3083 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901507/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseChintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909012/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseBedspread (1936) by E. Boyd. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314203/image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern computer wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902914/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseChintz (1936) by George Loughridge. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314197/image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908932/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseChintz pattern from the Industrial arts of the Nineteenth Century (1851-1853) by Sir Matthew Digby wyatt (1820-1877).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329518/free-illustration-image-pattern-flower-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern computer wallpaper, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901466/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902732/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903505/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseDouble Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern computer wallpaper, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908937/png-aesthetic-background-artView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901588/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727652/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic fruit pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903112/png-aesthetic-background-artView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903525/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseHand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern computer wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909099/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern computer wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901492/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903258/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral pattern computer wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909008/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901471/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727632/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901554/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseQuilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727611/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903211/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727635/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901564/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWallpaper (1935–1942) by Benjamin Resnick.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727624/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901541/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727744/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license