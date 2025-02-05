rawpixel
“Ruth,” the Mule, Kicking (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Animal Locomotion Plate 637 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Free Image from public domain license
Animal Locomotion Plate 699 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Free Image from public domain license
Animal Locomotion Plate 729 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Free Image from public domain license
Animal Locomotion Plate 695 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Free Image from public domain license
Animal Locomotion Plate 721 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Free Image from public domain license
Animal Locomotion Plate 730 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Free Image from public domain license
Animal Locomotion Plate 386 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Free Image from public domain license
Animal Locomotion Plate 60 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Free Image from public domain license
Animal Locomotion Plate 729 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Animal Locomotion Plate 729 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Animal Locomotion Plate 133 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Free Image from public domain license
Animal Locomotion Plate 637 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Animal Locomotion Plate 637 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
“Ruth,” the Mule, Kicking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
"Ruth," the Mule, Kicking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Animal Locomotion Plate 721 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Animal Locomotion Plate 721 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Plate Number 63. Running at full speed (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 63. Running at full speed (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 676. Goat; walking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 676. Goat; walking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Animal locomotion. Plate 716 (ca.1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Original from Boston Public…
Animal locomotion. Plate 716 (ca.1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Original from Boston Public…
Plate Number 661. Mule; A, B, a refractory animal, Ruth (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 661. Mule; A, B, a refractory animal, Ruth (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 10. Walking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 10. Walking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 667. Ass; walking, saddle; a boy riding, Zoo (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 667. Ass; walking, saddle; a boy riding, Zoo (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 169. Jumping over boy's back (leapfrog) (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge
Plate Number 169. Jumping over boy's back (leapfrog) (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge