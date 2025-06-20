Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Image1800scollotypeeadweard muybridgemuybridge1800 photographymuybridge public domain1800s public domainphotographyAnimal Locomotion Plate 60 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.Original public domain from the Minneapolis Institute of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 865 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2560 x 1845 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2560 x 1845 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822984/history-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 386 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727703/photo-image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseFitness ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822943/fitness-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 699 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727812/photo-image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 729 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727811/photo-image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8091016/flower-market-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 721 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727813/photo-image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8241650/flower-market-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 695 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727704/photo-image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599979/inner-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 637 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727807/photo-image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308912/florist-and-tea-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 133 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727667/photo-image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642181/flower-market-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 730 (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727817/photo-image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642227/florist-and-tea-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license“Ruth,” the Mule, Kicking (1887) photograph in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727699/photo-image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10297721/discover-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 729 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627673/photo-image-art-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822895/flower-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 721 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627667/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788970/flower-market-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 637 (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627576/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836833/florist-and-tea-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license“Ruth,” the Mule, Kicking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627523/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642323/flower-market-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAnimal locomotion plate 695 (1887) photograph by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543987/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9462715/flower-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal Locomotion Plate 730 (1887) photographed by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758935/photo-image-art-vintage-animalFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556690/discover-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePlate Number 63. Running at full speed (1887) by Eadweard Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050314/plate-number-63-running-full-speed-1887-eadweard-muybridgeFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556685/discover-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal locomotion. Plate 716 (ca.1887) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Original from Boston Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728317/photo-image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseFlower festival Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010114/flower-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePlate Number 10. Walking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054899/plate-number-10-walking-1887-eadweard-muybridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower festival Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053868/flower-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePlate Number 676. Goat; walking (1887) by Eadweard Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050360/plate-number-676-goat-walking-1887-eadweard-muybridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811831/flower-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePlate Number 169. Jumping over boy's back (leapfrog) (1887) by Eadweard Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050079/photo-image-animal-person-sportsFree Image from public domain license