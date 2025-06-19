rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Conservatory Fountain (c. 1938) by Perkins Harnly and Nicholas Zupa.
Save
Edit Image
botanical art1943.8.7636flowersartbotanicalpublic domainartworkscc0
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox Design - Hunting Scene (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam.
Bandbox Design - Hunting Scene (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727976/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Cast Iron Porch Railing (c. 1936) by Gilbert Sackerman.
Cast Iron Porch Railing (c. 1936) by Gilbert Sackerman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727968/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Entrance Hall (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.
Entrance Hall (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728003/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Summer by Joseph Rubens Powell (1835–1871)
Summer by Joseph Rubens Powell (1835–1871)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727755/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
A Corner of a Studio by Henri-Joseph Harpignies (1819–1916)
A Corner of a Studio by Henri-Joseph Harpignies (1819–1916)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727843/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Detail from Appliqued Quilt (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.
Detail from Appliqued Quilt (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728084/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView license
Bandbox (1935–1942) by Martin Partyka.
Bandbox (1935–1942) by Martin Partyka.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727905/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plate 15: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
Plate 15: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728098/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plate 9: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
Plate 9: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728039/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727959/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Thistle with Insects, c. 1755 by Johann Christoph Dietzsch.
Thistle with Insects, c. 1755 by Johann Christoph Dietzsch.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727768/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art market Instagram story template, editable text
Art market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594037/art-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727954/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art market Instagram post template, editable text
Art market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622888/art-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox Design (Eagle and Rabbit) (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka.
Bandbox Design (Eagle and Rabbit) (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727981/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bedroom, 1882,1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.
Bedroom, 1882,1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728023/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862240/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727716/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable flower illustration design element set
Editable flower illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310695/editable-flower-illustration-design-element-setView license
Reredos and Wall Paintings (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.
Reredos and Wall Paintings (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727620/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727718/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Thank you Instagram post template, editable text
Thank you Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814488/thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drapery or Curtain (1935–1942) by Henry Meyers.
Drapery or Curtain (1935–1942) by Henry Meyers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727989/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727766/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable black ink botanical design element set
Editable black ink botanical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507067/editable-black-ink-botanical-design-element-setView license
Bandbox Design (1935–1942) by Harold Merriam.
Bandbox Design (1935–1942) by Harold Merriam.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727914/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license