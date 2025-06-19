Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagebotanical art1943.8.7636flowersartbotanicalpublic domainartworkscc0Conservatory Fountain (c. 1938) by Perkins Harnly and Nicholas Zupa.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3285 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3285 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox Design - Hunting Scene (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727976/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCast Iron Porch Railing (c. 1936) by Gilbert Sackerman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727968/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseEntrance Hall (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728003/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSummer by Joseph Rubens Powell (1835–1871)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727755/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA Corner of a Studio by Henri-Joseph Harpignies (1819–1916)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727843/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseDetail from Appliqued Quilt (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728084/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseBandbox (1935–1942) by Martin Partyka.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727905/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate 15: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728098/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate 9: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728039/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727959/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThistle with Insects, c. 1755 by Johann Christoph Dietzsch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727768/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594037/art-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727954/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622888/art-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox Design (Eagle and Rabbit) (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727981/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBedroom, 1882,1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728023/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862240/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSan Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727716/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310695/editable-flower-illustration-design-element-setView licenseReredos and Wall Paintings (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727620/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSan Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727718/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814488/thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrapery or Curtain (1935–1942) by Henry Meyers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727989/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727766/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable black ink botanical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507067/editable-black-ink-botanical-design-element-setView licenseBandbox Design (1935–1942) by Harold Merriam.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727914/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license