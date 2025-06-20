Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagebotanicalflowersartpublic domainpaintingsartworkscc0creative commons 0Study for Silkscreen Portfolio (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3173 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3173 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseThistle with Insects, c. 1755 by Johann Christoph Dietzsch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727768/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseSan Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727716/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseReredos and Wall Paintings (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727620/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSan Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727718/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseDrawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727766/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAutograph Quilt, 1935/1942 by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727790/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseBouquet of Spring Flowers in a Terracotta Vase (1720s) by Jan van Huysum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727739/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseEast Indian Lotus (Nelumbo nucifera) (19th century), vintage botanical illustration. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230486/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727655/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseBedspread (c. 1936) by E. Boyd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727888/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFree Hand Decoration (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727653/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTuft of Cowslips (1526) by Albrecht Dürer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727627/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDrawing for Plate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727765/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral opened book, famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071790/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-animal-artView licenseDaisies and Queen Ann's Lace (1890) by Marietta Minnigerode Andrews.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727676/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrawing for Plate 15: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727769/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable book collage, famous flower painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071807/editable-book-collage-famous-flower-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSan Luis Rey Side Altar from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727719/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of the shrub (1900) by Karel Vitezslav Masek.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727616/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrawing for Plate 9: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727763/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWork hard dream big mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815882/image-flower-plant-patternView licenseStudy for a Border Design [recto], (1890/1897) by Charles Sprague Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727595/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15172016/editable-pink-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseWall Paper ("The Cherry Boy"), (c. 1937) by A. Zimet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727630/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license