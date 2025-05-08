rawpixel
botanical artpatternfloral patternswall art printfloralbotanic patternpublic domainpublic domain images
Wall art Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
Wall art Instagram post template, editable text
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.
Wall art blog banner template, editable ad
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Wall art Instagram story, editable social media design
Printed Cotton (ca. 1939) by Edith Magnette. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Hand–Painted Wall (1938) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
Harsh Downy Rose, also known as Cotton Rose (Rosa tomentosa) from Les Roses (1817–1824) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original…
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
Pink vintage photo frame mockup element, editable design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.
Pink vintage photo frame mockup, editable design
Quilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
Vintage animal frames background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Ancient art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
Double Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.
William Morris
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
Just keep going mobile wallpaper template
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
Wall art poster template, editable text and design
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
