Map of Europe, Africa, the Mediterranean, and Asia. Personifications of the winds. Full gold border (1460) by Claudius…
Discover the world poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556748/discover-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Generale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727264/image-art-public-domain-mapsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh art history Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292073/van-gogh-art-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Generale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727258/image-art-public-domain-mapsFree Image from public domain license
Discover the world Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556781/discover-the-world-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Generale Ptholemei (World) (1513) print in high resolution by Claudius Ptolemy.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727259/image-art-public-domain-mapsFree Image from public domain license
Discover the world Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10521454/discover-the-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Claudius Ptolemaeus [Ptolemy]. Line engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012134/claudius-ptolemaeus-ptolemy-line-engravingFree Image from public domain license
Discover the world blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556696/discover-the-world-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cosmographia (1490) by Petrus de Turre and Claudius Ptolemaeus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155072/cosmographia-1490-petrus-turre-and-claudius-ptolemaeusFree Image from public domain license
Peace within poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView license
Mary Magdalene Transported by Four Angels (1485-1490) in high resolution by Martin Schongauer. Original from Getty Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036220/illustration-image-art-goldFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711400/ancient-art-exhibitionView license
Shrine head (12th-14th century) sculpture by Ancient Yoruba. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543950/photo-image-face-aesthetic-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable book mockup, flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10637940/editable-book-mockup-flat-lay-designView license
Book of Hours (mid 15th century) by Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146798/book-hours-mid-15th-century-byzantineFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Claudius Ptolemaeus (Ptolemy). Woodcut by T. Stimmer, 1587.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990316/claudius-ptolemaeus-ptolemy-woodcut-stimmer-1587Free Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Birds with Foliage during late 4th–mid 5th century floor coverings in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614825/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
This is probably the most important map of Africa produced in the 18th century. Largely based upon the earlier D’Anville…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665312/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable world map set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cosmographia Universalis (1575) by Sebastian Münster and Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147074/cosmographia-universalis-1575-sebastian-munster-and-swissFree Image from public domain license
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390324/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView license
Stylized Cross during late 4th–mid 5th century floor covering in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614824/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9388646/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
Joseph and the Christ Child (c. 1500) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988050/joseph-and-the-christ-child-c-1500-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359801/png-abroad-aesthetic-beigeView license
Saint Anne, The Madonna and Child and Saints Christopher, Sebastian, Clara and Roche (c. 1500/1525) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988265/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
World heritage tour story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554549/world-heritage-tour-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Book of Hours (first quarter 15th century) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146723/book-hours-first-quarter-15th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Editable funky Greek statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368355/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView license
Processional (late 15th-early 16th century, with 18th century additions) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146925/image-texture-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Sarcophagus head (13th-11th century BCE). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627416/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral statue head design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344260/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView license
Kaart van Griekenland by Abraham Ortelius (1527–1598). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2041983/map-greeceFree Image from public domain license
Adventure travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899725/adventure-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View of Antwerp from Braun and Hogenberg's Civitates Orbis Terrarum (1572–1594) designed by Joris Hoefnagel and edited by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2037821/view-antwerpFree Image from public domain license