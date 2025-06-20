rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bandbox (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry.
Save
Edit Image
public domainartpaintingsboxartworkscc0creative commons 0artist
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bandbox (1935–1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Bandbox (1935–1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391560/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bandbox (1935–1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Bandbox (1935–1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3340442/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1938) by Charles Caseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Bandbox (c. 1938) by Charles Caseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391623/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bandbox Design - Hunting Scene (1936) by Harold Merriam. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art.…
Bandbox Design - Hunting Scene (1936) by Harold Merriam. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627750/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bandbox Design (1936) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Bandbox Design (1936) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314354/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bandbox Design (Eagle and Rabbit) (1936) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art.…
Bandbox Design (Eagle and Rabbit) (1936) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314183/image-paper-flowers-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Bandbox (1953) by Selma Sandler. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Bandbox (1953) by Selma Sandler. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314356/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art blog banner template
Art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453036/art-blog-banner-templateView license
Bandbox (c. 1938) by Charles Caseau.
Bandbox (c. 1938) by Charles Caseau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231275/bandbox-c-1938-charles-caseauFree Image from public domain license
Art blog banner template
Art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453045/art-blog-banner-templateView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072944/bandbox-design-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Herr Knopp durchschreitet einen Raum, August 1876 by wilhelm busch
Herr Knopp durchschreitet einen Raum, August 1876 by wilhelm busch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983328/herr-knopp-durchschreitet-einen-raum-august-1876-wilhelm-buschFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
In the Opera Box (No. 3) [recto] (1880) by Mary Cassatt
In the Opera Box (No. 3) [recto] (1880) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048668/the-opera-box-no-recto-1880-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bureau Box (ca. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Bureau Box (ca. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368112/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Sexual health poster template and design
Sexual health poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView license
Casket with Scenes from the Story of Joseph (ca. 1555 (Renaissance)) by Jean de Court
Casket with Scenes from the Story of Joseph (ca. 1555 (Renaissance)) by Jean de Court
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150891/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery email header template, customizable design
Art gallery email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752278/art-gallery-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Toleware Trinket Box (ca.1940) by Charles Henning. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Toleware Trinket Box (ca.1940) by Charles Henning. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391388/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery, editable flyer template for branding
Art gallery, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754482/art-gallery-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Bank: Toy Building (1935/1942) by Telli.
Bank: Toy Building (1935/1942) by Telli.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727785/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Art gallery Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754729/art-gallery-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Design for a Trompe–l'oeil Ceiling Decoration (c. 1780) by Pietro de Angelis.
Design for a Trompe–l'oeil Ceiling Decoration (c. 1780) by Pietro de Angelis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727576/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
Art gallery Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683674/art-gallery-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView license
Printed Calico (c. 1938) by Marie Lutrell.
Printed Calico (c. 1938) by Marie Lutrell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727848/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
Art gallery Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683734/art-gallery-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (Section)(c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
Patchwork Quilt (Section)(c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727613/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery blog banner template, funky editable design
Art gallery blog banner template, funky editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683735/art-gallery-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license
"Sheaf of Wheat" Shop Sign (1935/1942) by Robert Pohle.
"Sheaf of Wheat" Shop Sign (1935/1942) by Robert Pohle.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727778/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Sexual therapy poster template and design
Sexual therapy poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView license
Painted Tin Trinket Box (ca. 1939) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Painted Tin Trinket Box (ca. 1939) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362472/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license