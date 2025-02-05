rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg.
Save
Edit Image
patternpublic domain imageswall paper floralpublic domain floral patternflowersartfloral patternpublic domain
Ripped paper hole editable mockup, remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper hole editable mockup, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220720/ripped-paper-hole-editable-mockup-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727759/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Autumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remix
Autumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546047/autumn-flower-aesthetic-background-botanical-remixView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Valentine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727631/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Autumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remix
Autumn flower aesthetic background, botanical remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546048/autumn-flower-aesthetic-background-botanical-remixView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.
Printed Cotton (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727729/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Floral rope envelope mockup element, editable vintage floral design
Floral rope envelope mockup element, editable vintage floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042748/floral-rope-envelope-mockup-element-editable-vintage-floral-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by George Robin.
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by George Robin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727637/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView license
Wall Paper ("The Cherry Boy"), (c. 1937) by A. Zimet.
Wall Paper ("The Cherry Boy"), (c. 1937) by A. Zimet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727630/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Purple bluebell flowers background, ripped paper border, editable design
Purple bluebell flowers background, ripped paper border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181176/purple-bluebell-flowers-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian.
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727642/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral note papers editable mockup
Floral note papers editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707547/floral-note-papers-editable-mockupView license
Hand–Painted Wall (1938) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Hand–Painted Wall (1938) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314177/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599266/aesthetic-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup design
Editable poster mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10590354/editable-poster-mockup-designView license
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
Chintz (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727646/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Wedding dinner poster template, editable text and design
Wedding dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832029/wedding-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727714/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Wall poster editable mockup
Wall poster editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11536906/wall-poster-editable-mockupView license
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
Printed Calico (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727617/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Beige aesthetic flowers HD wallpaper, ripped paper border background, editable design
Beige aesthetic flowers HD wallpaper, ripped paper border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211095/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727626/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Flower ephemera editable background, vintage collage art, remixed media
Flower ephemera editable background, vintage collage art, remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565983/imageView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Mina Lowry.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727628/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
White flower bouquet, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9594960/white-flower-bouquet-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.
Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Helen Hobart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727632/image-wallpaper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599265/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727654/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Blue aesthetic flowers HD wallpaper, ripped paper border background, editable design
Blue aesthetic flowers HD wallpaper, ripped paper border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211151/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Edward White.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727672/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Blue aesthetic flowers background, ripped paper border, editable design
Blue aesthetic flowers background, ripped paper border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211149/blue-aesthetic-flowers-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView license
Double Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.
Double Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Architecture mood board mockup, customizable design
Architecture mood board mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123976/architecture-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
Patchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower, editable collage remix design
Aesthetic flower, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579476/aesthetic-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Red flower border background, brown aesthetic editable design
Red flower border background, brown aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715139/red-flower-border-background-brown-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Hand–Painted Wall (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727652/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license