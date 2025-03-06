Edit ImageCrop30SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain watercolorbotanicalwatercolorpublic domainflowersanimalsartwatercolourSpring by Joseph Rubens Powell (1835–1871)Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 778 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2594 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2594 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633089/cute-mouse-couple-love-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseDecorated Wall (ca.1938) by Martin Partyka.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727683/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmaryllis equestre flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211953/amaryllis-equestre-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseHooked Rug (ca.1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727693/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmaryllis equestre flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181213/amaryllis-equestre-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseChest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727584/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licensePink Chinese quince flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257555/pink-chinese-quince-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseConservatory Window with Flowers (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727949/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEaster sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544520/easter-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727583/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSpring getaway Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049187/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727581/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseTexas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181207/texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314373/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTexas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211950/texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseA rose (a flower study), 1898, by Albert Edelfelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863527/rose-flower-study-1898-albert-edelfeltFree Image from public domain licenseEaster giveaway poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11545100/easter-giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlate 74: Insects with White Daffodils (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996064/plate-74-insects-with-white-daffodils-c-15751580-joris-hoefnagelFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775800/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFloral Designs with Two Birds (1774) by Giacomo Cavenezia. Original from Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2396396/free-illustration-image-flowers-vintage-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602469/botanical-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlate 77: Dotted Bee Fly with a White Flower, Blue and Green Weevils, and Other Insects (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996036/image-animal-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFloral Design with Dog and Insects (1774) by Giacomo Cavenezia. Original from Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2396867/free-illustration-image-dragonfly-dog-ropeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ginger cat, washi tape collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView licenseFloral Designs with Birds and Griffon (1784) by Giacomo Cavenezia. Original from Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2397518/free-illustration-image-flowers-botanical-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTexas bluebell flower png sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258599/texas-bluebell-flower-png-sticker-editable-designView licenseDandelion (1755) painting in high resolution by Barbara Regina Dietzsch. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032834/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-leafFree Image from public domain licenseAmaryllis equestre flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258605/amaryllis-equestre-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licensePenny Bank (1935–1942) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362706/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower wreath design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322877/editable-watercolor-flower-wreath-design-element-setView licenseSpring by Joseph Rubens Powell (1835–1871) Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298669/image-cloud-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic purple flower png paper collage element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259233/aesthetic-purple-flower-png-paper-collage-element-editable-designView licenseWoodfordia uniflora (A. Rich.) Koehne: finished drawing of flowering shoot by James Brucehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368409/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink Chinese quince flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9223057/pink-chinese-quince-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseGerman Flower Vase (ca.1937) by Max Soltmann. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3377736/free-illustration-image-20th-century-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633535/cute-mouse-couple-love-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCrazy Quilt (ca.1938) by Charlotte Winter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727673/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704123/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseCatha edulis Forssk. (Khath): finished drawing by Luigi Baluganihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9491603/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license