Drawing for Plate 9: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 9: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1939), vintage botanical illustration. Original…
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 15: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Abstract flower, Folk style, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Abstract flower, Folk style, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Abstract flower, Folk style, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
4-point star, vintage symbol illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
4-point star, vintage symbol illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 2: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Editable Pink cactus flower design element set
Drawing for Plate 11: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Editable watercolor flower painting design element set
Drawing for Plate 8: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Drawing for Plate 7: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Art market Instagram story template, editable text
PNG Abstract flower, Folk style, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art market Instagram post template, editable text
6-point star, vintage symbol illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Thank you Instagram post template, editable text
6-point star, vintage symbol illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable floral border pink background, famous flower painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 10: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
