rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Drawing for Plate 15: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Save
Edit Image
flowersbotanicalflower paintingartistpublic domain artistsartpublic domainpaintings
Editable vintage aesthetic flower design element set
Editable vintage aesthetic flower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597622/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView license
Drawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727766/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Drawing for Plate 9: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 9: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727763/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic blue flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic blue flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594613/aesthetic-blue-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Drawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727655/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
watercolor botanical set, editable design element
watercolor botanical set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139637/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView license
Drawing for Plate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727765/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274921/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView license
Drawing for Plate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727771/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower painting design element set
Editable watercolor flower painting design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382986/editable-watercolor-flower-painting-design-element-setView license
Drawing for Plate 9: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1939), vintage botanical illustration. Original…
Drawing for Plate 9: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1939), vintage botanical illustration. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064083/image-flowers-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594511/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Drawing for Plate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230490/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275324/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView license
Drawing for Plate 2: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 2: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230731/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drawing for Plate 11: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 11: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230729/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275839/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView license
Drawing for Plate 8: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 8: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228902/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic blue flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic blue flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594973/aesthetic-blue-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Drawing for Plate 7: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 7: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228906/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275790/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView license
Drawing for Plate 10: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 10: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229012/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote Facebook story template
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Drawing for Plate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229011/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower painting design element set
Editable watercolor flower painting design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15383201/editable-watercolor-flower-painting-design-element-setView license
Drawing for Plate 12: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
Drawing for Plate 12: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230728/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage aesthetic flower design element set
Editable vintage aesthetic flower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598290/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView license
Thistle with Insects, c. 1755 by Johann Christoph Dietzsch.
Thistle with Insects, c. 1755 by Johann Christoph Dietzsch.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727768/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Autograph Quilt, 1935/1942 by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels.
Autograph Quilt, 1935/1942 by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727790/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039034/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView license
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727716/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reredos and Wall Paintings (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.
Reredos and Wall Paintings (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727620/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Botanical plant book cover template
Botanical plant book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView license
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727718/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Daisies and Queen Ann's Lace (1890) by Marietta Minnigerode Andrews.
Daisies and Queen Ann's Lace (1890) by Marietta Minnigerode Andrews.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727676/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license