Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagerachael robinson elmervintagepostcardsnew yorkpublic domain high resolutionseries illustrationartillustrationWoolworth Building June Night (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 769 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2564 x 4000 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2564 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseStatue of Liberty (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908534/city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrant's Tomb (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseBrooklyn Bridge Late Afternoon (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231231/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseGrant's Tomb (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015273/free-illustration-image-postcard-new-york-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseNew york Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908526/new-york-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStatue of Liberty (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015352/free-illustration-image-new-york-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, New York from the Shelton by Alfred Stieglitz transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189485/png-aesthetic-alfred-stieglitz-americaView licenseBrooklyn Bridge Late Afternoon (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015357/free-illustration-image-new-york-antique-american-postcardFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoolworth Building June Night (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015278/free-illustration-image-new-york-vintage-impressionismFree Image from public domain licenseTravel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672558/travel-cat-vintage-train-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView licenseWashington Arch at Winter Twilight (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727821/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseThe Metropolitan Tower on A Summer Evening (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728765/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseHotel Plaza from Central Park (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727396/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMask party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117687/mask-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseSt. Paul's Chapel (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMask party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117920/mask-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Singer Building from Brooklyn Bridge (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231144/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseProperty's value Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Hudson from Riverside Drive (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231142/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFreedom fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732089/freedom-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Elevated Railroad at 110th Street (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229453/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew York Public Library (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229452/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893862/winter-sports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrinity Church and Wall Street (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229595/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSki lesson Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893864/ski-lesson-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Cathedral of St. John the Divine from Morningside Park (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229430/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Paul's Chapel (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015277/free-illustration-image-new-york-postcard-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732922/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseNew York Public Library (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015276/free-illustration-image-new-york-postcard-lithographyFree Image from public domain license