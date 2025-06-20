Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domainartworkscc0creative commons 0artistimagecreative commonsPlate 4: Christ in the Sepulchre: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935–1942) by American 20th Century.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 942 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3215 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBank: Toy Building (1935/1942) by Telli.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727785/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art Design for a Trompe–l'oeil Ceiling Decoration (c. 1780) by Pietro de Angelis.Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and textPrinted Calico (c. 1938) by Marie Lutrell.Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designPatchwork Quilt (Section)(c. 1937) by Edith Towner.Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design "Sheaf of Wheat" Shop Sign (1935/1942) by Robert Pohle.Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designBearded Head drawing in high resolution by Giovanni Battista Cipriani (1727–1785).Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designPlan and Three Views of a Circular Church (c. 1750) by Pierre Varin. Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and textA Classical Temple (ca. 1780) drawing in high resolution by Louis Gustave Taraval.Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and textFeather Stitching (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson.Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and textBandbox (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry. Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designPortrait of Anton von Webern (1917) drawing in high resolution by Egon Schiele.Skincare branding logo template, editable textHead of Christ (c. 1670) by Johann Ulrich Mayr.Art gallery, editable flyer template for branding168 John Street (c. 1936) by American 20th Century. Art gallery email header template, customizable designPublic domain image from The National Gallery of ArtArt gallery Twitter ad template, editable text & designA Mastiff with a Gold–Tooled Collar by Jakob Walther (1584–1604).Art gallery Instagram story template, editable text and funky designHead of Saint John the Baptist (1516) by Hans Baldung Grien. Art gallery blog banner template, funky editable designThree Views and a Plan of a Triangular Parish Church (ca. 1750) drawing in high resolution by Pierre Varin.Art gallery Instagram ad template, editable social media post designEntablature, 1822 by Auguste Delacouture.Sports motivation logo template, editable textForest Treetops Struck by Light (c. 1800) by Heinrich Rieter. Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designA Coffered Dome with Apollo and Phaeton (c. 1787) by Felice Giani.