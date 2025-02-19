rawpixel
Parmelee Estate in Bloom (ca. 1920) by Dora Louise Murdoch.
Editable watercolor flower painting design element set
Hooked Rug (ca.1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Editable Pink cactus flower design element set
Decorated Wall (ca.1938) by Martin Partyka.
Editable Pink cactus flower design element set
Spring by Joseph Rubens Powell (1835–1871)
Elegant watercolor lotus flowers, editable element set
Conservatory Window with Flowers (1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.
Purple iris flower, botanical illustration, editable design
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.
Beautiful iris flowers desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Coat of Arms (ca.1936) by William Roberts.
Beautiful iris flowers background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Lady's Costume (ca.1936) by Lillian Causey.
Beautiful iris flowers background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H. Sherman.
Beautiful jasmine flowers background, botanical illustration, editable design
Balcony (1935–1942) by Gilbert Sackerman.
Pink vintage flower, botanical illustration, editable design
Chest Design (1935–1942) by Chester Faris.
Vintage camellia flower background, pink aesthetic, editable design
Topfpflanze (Schülerarbeit) (1904) by Egon Schiele.
Beautiful jasmine flowers background, botanical illustration, editable design
Wake-Robin (Trillium underwoodii) (1937) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Beautiful jasmine flowers background, botanical illustration, editable design
Caesalpinoid legume, Blackburn's Earth Boring Beetle, Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle, Purple Emperor and shells from the…
Beautiful jasmine flowers desktop wallpaper, botanical illustration, editable design
Wild Pea (Lathyrus decaphyllus) (1938) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Purple iris bouquet flower, botanical illustration, editable design
Group of Flowers (1883) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Beautiful iris flowers desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Hairy Phlox (Phlox amoena) (1930) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Beautiful iris flowers background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Psilostrophe sparsiflora (1938) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Beautiful jasmine flowers desktop wallpaper, botanical illustration, editable design
Puccoon (Lithospermum ruderale) (1923) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Beautiful jasmine flowers background, botanical illustration, editable design
Butterfly Pea (Clitoria mariana) (1934) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Beautiful jasmine flowers background, botanical illustration, editable design
Iris (Iris species) (1939) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
