Wallpaper (ca. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman.
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Plate 15: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Plate 9: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Thistle with Insects, c. 1755 by Johann Christoph Dietzsch.
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Flower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
Flower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Reredos and Wall Paintings (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo.
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Free Hand Decorated Wall (ca. 1940) by Michael Lauretano.
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Editable Pink cactus flower design element set
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry.
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Art market Instagram story template, editable text
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Art market Instagram post template, editable text
Wallpaper (ca. 1939) by Walter Doran.
Thank you Instagram post template, editable text
Free Hand Decorated Wall (ca. 1940) by Michael Lauretano.
Editable watercolor flower painting design element set
Autograph Quilt, 1935/1942 by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels.
Floral border dark blue background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Plate 14: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
