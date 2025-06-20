rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Swing (ca. 1775–1780) by Jean Honoré Fragonard.
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domainpaintingsartworkscc0creative commons 0public domain paintingsimage
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The Baptism of Christ (ca. 1485–1500) by Master of the Saint Bartholomew Altar.
The Baptism of Christ (ca. 1485–1500) by Master of the Saint Bartholomew Altar.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728140/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Liberty (ca. 1800–1820) by American 19th Century.
Liberty (ca. 1800–1820) by American 19th Century.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728535/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Sexual health poster template and design
Sexual health poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView license
Bare Knuckles (ca. 1870–1885) by George A. Hayes.
Bare Knuckles (ca. 1870–1885) by George A. Hayes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728202/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
High Bridge at Night, New York City (ca. 1910–1920) by Ernest Lawson.
High Bridge at Night, New York City (ca. 1910–1920) by Ernest Lawson.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728649/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Sexual therapy poster template and design
Sexual therapy poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView license
The Finding of Moses (ca. 1581–1582) by Veronese.
The Finding of Moses (ca. 1581–1582) by Veronese.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728257/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Joachim and Anna Giving Food to the Poor and Offerings to the Temple (ca. 1400–1405) by Andrea di Bartolo.
Joachim and Anna Giving Food to the Poor and Offerings to the Temple (ca. 1400–1405) by Andrea di Bartolo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728173/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The Campo di SS. Giovanni e Paolo, Venice (1743–1747) by Bernardo Bellotto.
The Campo di SS. Giovanni e Paolo, Venice (1743–1747) by Bernardo Bellotto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728330/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Lumber Schooners at Evening on Penobscot Bay (1863) by Fitz Henry Lane.
Lumber Schooners at Evening on Penobscot Bay (1863) by Fitz Henry Lane.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728630/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView license
Sweet Tremulous Leaves (1922–1923) by Arthur B. Davies.
Sweet Tremulous Leaves (1922–1923) by Arthur B. Davies.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728639/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The Vision and Inspiration (Joan of Arc series: I), (ca. 1907–1909) by Louis Maurice Boutet de Monvel.
The Vision and Inspiration (Joan of Arc series: I), (ca. 1907–1909) by Louis Maurice Boutet de Monvel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728136/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vista from a Grotto (early 1630s) by David Teniers the Younger.
Vista from a Grotto (early 1630s) by David Teniers the Younger.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727972/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Mount Vernon (1806) by George Ropes.
Mount Vernon (1806) by George Ropes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728508/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Sunset at Scheveningen: A Fleet of Fishing Vessels at Anchor (1894) by Hendrik Willem Mesdag.
Sunset at Scheveningen: A Fleet of Fishing Vessels at Anchor (1894) by Hendrik Willem Mesdag.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728516/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
A Scene on the Ice (ca. 1625) by Hendrick Avercamp.
A Scene on the Ice (ca. 1625) by Hendrick Avercamp.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728082/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Scene in the Catskills (1858) by Paul Weber.
Scene in the Catskills (1858) by Paul Weber.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728492/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Work hard dream big mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Work hard dream big mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815882/image-flower-plant-patternView license
The Crucifixion (ca. 1504–1505) by Luca Signorelli.
The Crucifixion (ca. 1504–1505) by Luca Signorelli.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728120/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
The House of Representatives (ca. 1822–1823) by Samuel F. B. Morse.
The House of Representatives (ca. 1822–1823) by Samuel F. B. Morse.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728511/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Island of Raguenez, Brittany (1890–1895) by Henri Moret.
The Island of Raguenez, Brittany (1890–1895) by Henri Moret.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728526/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Santa Maria della Salute (ca. 1770) by Francesco Guardi.
Santa Maria della Salute (ca. 1770) by Francesco Guardi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728337/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Cornell Farm (1848) by Edward Hicks.
The Cornell Farm (1848) by Edward Hicks.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728238/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license